Music, dance and costumes take centre stage at Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Caribbean culture is on full display at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, which is now in full swing.

"This is what gets you going, this is what gets the adrenaline flowing," chief executive officer of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Denise Herrera-Jackson told CBC Toronto.

Formerly and still commonly called Caribana — the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is a festival of Caribbean culture and is held each summer in the city.

More than a million tourists are expected in Toronto this long weekend to experience the carnival.

Herrera-Jackson said there is a lot more to the festival than street dancing and masquerading.

"What I think people never talk about is what goes into making these costumes, and it is the creativity of the mind and the execution by different people who really and truly make it happen," she said.

"You have generations of families that are involved in Mas bands and in steel pan, so you have family commitment, and then you have family friends and community."

Since its inception in 1967, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival has grown to be the crown jewel of the city's summer festivals. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

​The Caribbean Carnival weekend kicked off on Thursday and runs through Monday.

Saturday's parade, which got underway at 8:30 a.m., is expected to conclude at 8:30 p.m.

'It was all tied up with emancipation'

Herrera-Jackson said there's significance to the Carnival being held this particular weekend in August.

"You have to understand that in terms of the history of carnival, it was all tied up with emancipation; and why we have the parade on this particular weekend is reminiscent of the emancipation of slavery in Upper Canada," she said.

"All the carnivals all over the world, where they would have had African populations, that is where the celebration is — the celebration of freedom of slavery, the celebration of expression . . . [it's] exhilarating in so many different ways."

Road closures

Several roads in Toronto are closed this weekend for events. (CBC)

While the festival will bring its vibrant colours and fun to the streets, commuters should also expect road closures and heavy traffic congestion.

Road closures within Exhibition Place grounds and Lake Shore Boulevard West began Saturday at 2 a.m. and will run until Sunday at approximately 6 a.m. The road closures include:

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to traffic from Bathurst Street to Parkside Drive

Eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Colborne Lodge to Bathurst Street

Dufferin Street south of Springhurst Avenue

Strachan Avenue south of Liberty Street

Vehicle access west of Bathurst Street on Fleet Street may be closed after the parking lot at Exhibition Place and the Gore Lots are full. This closure will be determined by need.

Restricted access points

In order to assist in the safe movement of traffic and to ensure as little disruption as possible, the following streets will have restricted access for vehicles:

Dufferin Street south of King Street West

Dowling Avenue south of King Street West

Stadium Road south of Lake Shore Boulevard west

Queens Quay West west of Bathurst Street

Springhurst Avenue west of Jameson Avenue

Springhurst Avenue east of Jameson Avenue

Police have also advised that other streets, although not restricted to vehicles, will be strictly enforced for parking infractions. Those streets are bounded by King Street West, east of Colborne Lodge and west of Bathurst Street.