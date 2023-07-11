Toronto Caribbean Carnival launches with promise of 'a great experience' for attendees

The 56th edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival officially launched at Nathan Phillips Square on Tuesday with organizers promising a "showcase of freedom and pageantry."

Festival Management Committee CEO Mischka Crichton said organizers "are thrilled" to be launching this year's Carnival festivities.

"What's most important to us is that everyone feels accepted and included, which is reflected in this year's theme: Diversity and Culture Live Here!" Crichton said.

The month-long festival features a packed schedule of events, including the grand parade on Aug. 5 along Lake Shore Boulevard. Other events include:

July 16: Junior King and Queen Showcase at Scarborough Town Centre.

July 22: Junior Carnival Parade at Malvern Community Centre.

July 30: OCPA Calypso Showcase at Latvian Culture Centre.

Aug. 3: King and Queen Showcase at Lamport Stadium.

Aug. 4: Pan Alive Panorama at Lamport Stadium.

Aug. 6: Pan in de Park at Malvern Recreation Centre/Malvern Park.

Aug. 6: TCC International Food Festival at Malvern Park.

'Carnival brings in significant tourism dollars'

Jennifer Hirlehey, chair of Toronto Caribbean Carnival, said there's a need for "real action and financial support" to the festival.

"I say to the leaders of the city, province and federal governments, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is not an institution that relies on government funding without giving anything in return," Hirlehey said at the launch.

Hirlehey said the festival contributed approximately half a billion dollars to Ontario last year. On top of that, she said, 45 per cent of the 167 million people who attended the carnival last year were not from Toronto, which shows it brings in significant tourism dollars.

"It is simple math," she said.

In February the City of Toronto announced nearly $2 million in funding for 44 local cultural festivals. It said long-standing, major annual events were eligible for multi-year funding and annual grants up to a maximum of $650,000 each. Last July the federal government announced an investment of $1 million for the operators of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

Jennifer Hirlehey, chair of Toronto Caribbean Carnival, says there's need for 'real action and financial support' to the festival. (CBC)

As North America's biggest street festival, Toronto Caribbean Carnival attracts close to two million people to the grand parade alone.

"This showcase of freedom and pageantry is a testament to the open arms of the organizers who invite everyone to play mas, watch the events, or support the event," a news release from the organizers said.

Other events to watch for

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie and mayor-elect Olivia Chow both spoke at the launch.

McKelvie said the carnival is a "spectacular showcase" of Caribbean culture, music, dance and vibrant costumes.

Mayor-elect Olivia Chow speaking at the launch of Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2023 while Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie looks on. (CBC)

Chow said the Toronto Caribbean Carnival has always been her "summer highlight."

"This year I have the honour and privilege, after tomorrow, to participate and play mas as your Mayor of Toronto. I so look forward to it," she said. Chow will be sworn in as the city's new mayor on Wednesday, after winning the June 26 byelection.

On Friday, Toronto Caribbean Carnival will team up with the Blue Jays for pregame activities and interactive activities throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx will unveil a Toronto Caribbean Carnival themed double decker GO bus as part of its role as the official transportation partner.