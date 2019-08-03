Revellers take over Toronto's streets for Caribbean Carnival celebration
Thousands of masqueraders are taking part in the festivities
Thousands of revellers, dressed as masqueraders in colourful and striking costumes, have flooded the streets of Toronto, which are also filled with the festive sounds of the Caribbean.
More than a million people from near and far converge on the city every year for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival grand parade.
Masquerade bands end up in Exhibition Place where masqueraders can party until 6 p.m.
CBC Toronto's Talia Ricci captured these images.
Mayor John Tory, a regular participant in the festivities, is absent this year as he recovers from surgery on his Achilles tendon.
In a tweet earlier on Saturday, Tory sent best wishes to all those enjoying the festivities.
Wishing I could be at today’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOCarnival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOCarnival</a> Grand Parade. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOCarnival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOCarnival</a> is one of my favourite events of the summer, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to our city to celebrate Caribbean culture. Sending my best wishes to all those enjoying <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOCarnival?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOCarnival</a> this weekend! <a href="https://t.co/YUwwxhvJXa">pic.twitter.com/YUwwxhvJXa</a>—@JohnTory
With files from Talia Ricci