Councillor calling for return of Toronto's car tax, saying it could fund transit, road work

A Toronto councillor plans to call on the city to bring back the polarizing $60 vehicle registration fee scrapped under former mayor Rob Ford, CBC Toronto has learned.

In a letter sent to constituents on Wednesday afternoon, Coun. Mike Layton said he intends to file a motion during council's budget debate on Thursday to re-establish the annual fee council axed back in 2010.

"If councillors are so unwilling to raise property taxes, it leaves us with no other choice," said Layton, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale.

The so-called "car tax" was expected to bring in more than $60 million to city coffers each year, but drew the ire of some car owners and councillors before Ford pushed to scrap it.

Layton called reinstating it the "logical" thing to do, adding it's a better funding source than the planned 10-cent TTC fare hike, which he said has a particularly negative impact on low-income riders.

Coun. Mike Layton says a $60 vehicle registration tax would help the city fund transit and snow clearing. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Bringing back the $60 fee, he added, could provide revenue for two key areas: One half for transit, the other half going to road safety and maintenance projects, including the city's snow clearing efforts.

"We've been through some really tough weather weeks ... These are some really basic services we need to build a functioning city," said Devika Shah, executive director of the advocacy organization Social Planning Toronto, who backs a return to the fee.

"It's very, very clear that the city does have a major revenue problem and we need to look at not just small property tax increases on those of us that can afford it, but a number of other creative revenue tools to build a city that works."

Mayor against 'slapping' car tax on residents

Layton noted the reinstated fee, if approved by council, would be on top of the registration fees car owners currently pay to the province.

He said he'll only put forward the motion if certain councillors' efforts to raise property tax rates fail on Thursday — which is the likely outcome, given Mayor John Tory's pledge to keep those rates tied to inflation.

Right now, a residential property tax increase of 2.55 per cent has already been given the stamp of approval by both the budget committee and Tory's executive committee, despite criticism that inflation-based rates stifle the city's ability to fund crucial services.

In a statement, Tory's spokesperson Don Peat stressed the mayor's commitment to making life affordable for Toronto residents, and questioned the move to impose a "surprise revenue tool" this late in the budget process without any public consultation.

"Mayor Tory is absolutely against slapping a vehicle registration tax on Toronto residents at the last minute of the 2019 budget debate," Peat wrote.

Coun. Stephen Holyday, who represents Ward 2, Etobicoke Centre, said he wouldn't support a return to the fee either, calling it a way to "hide" another tax stream.

"Vehicle registration is a tax on cars that people pay tax to buy, with money they earned at their jobs that they paid tax at, fuelled by gas they pay tax on, and driving on roads they pay property tax to maintain," he said.