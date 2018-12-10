Toronto demands more control over location of future pot shops

Mayor John Tory wants pot shops in Toronto, but he's demanding the city get more say on where they can open.

Tory issued a news release Monday calling on the provincial government to give municipalities more power over where cannabis stores can open. Other municipalities, including several in the 905, are planning to ban storefronts outright.

"While I don't believe saying 'no' to cannabis retail stores in our city is a practical position, we should be maximizing safety and the protection of children and neighbourhoods from any negative effects that may come about as a result of these stores," Tory said.

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is set to allow private storefront cannabis sales beginning in 2019. The stores would be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and would have to be at least 150 metres away from schools.

It's unclear how much flexibility the province will grant cities like Toronto.

The previous Liberal government wanted to open brick-and-mortar stores of its own, while also imposing stricter conditions about how far those shops could be from schools.

Currently, the only way to legally purchase cannabis in Toronto is through the Ontario Cannabis Store's website — a system that has led to a number or problems, including customers being frustrated by the Canada Post strike, to finding out the weed they bought was mouldy.

City wants 'responsible and accountable' storefronts

Toronto City Manager Chris Murray is recommending in a new report that the city allow private cannabis retailers.

In a report to council, Murray writes the goal is to welcome storefronts that operate in a "responsible and accountable manner," in an effort to eliminate the black market.

The recommendations going to council contain input from a number of city divisions ranging from legal services to Toronto Public Health.

In the lead-up to the legalization of cannabis, Toronto saw dozens of dispensaries pop up in neighbourhoods across the city.

Police raided some, while the city had to go to court to shut others down. Many businesses closed voluntarily with the hopes of reopening next year, although some have stayed open despite the risk of incurring hefty fines.

Ontario municipalities have until Jan. 22, 2019 to make a final decision on whether or not to allow private cannabis stores.