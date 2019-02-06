It looks like Toronto's first brick-and-mortar pot shop will open in Yorkville

It looks like Toronto's first brick-and-mortar cannabis retail store will be located in Yorkville.

An application has been filed to open a store at 20 Cumberland St., in the heart of the upscale neighbourhood known mostly for its luxury retailers and swanky restaurants, between Yonge and Bay streets.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario recently posted public notice of the application online.

The regulator is accepting public submissions on the location until February 20, according to the notice.

Applications have also been filed for retail locations at 186 Main St. in Brampton and 33 Lakeshore Road in St. Catharines.

The person whose name is included with the Toronto notice, Seyedarash Seyedameri, was among 25 people and companies selected in the province's recent retail licence lottery.

The licences are being divided regionally, with five going to the east of the province, seven in the west, two in the north, six in the Greater Toronto Area and five in Toronto itself.

Recreational cannabis can currently only be purchased legally in Ontario through a government-run website, with the first private stores set to open April 1.

Queen's Park had initially said it would not put a cap on the number of outlets, but later said it would begin with only 25 licences due to what it called serious cannabis supply issues that had to be addressed by the federal government.