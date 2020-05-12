Toronto cancels CNE, other major events for 2nd straight summer over COVID-19

The City of Toronto has cancelled all major in-person events for a second straight summer due to COVID-19, it confirmed Friday.

Toronto continues to grapple with high levels of COVID-19 during the pandemic's third wave, though daily case numbers have been declining in recent weeks. The cancellations stretch all the way to Labour Day, even as provincial officials expressed hope yesterday that July and August would be as normal as possible.

Among the cancelled events are the Canadian National Exhibition, Taste of the Danforth, the Caribbean Carnival, Salsa in Toronto and more. You can see the full list released by the city at the bottom of this story — and remember, many of these events will move online in some fashion.

Why make the decision in May, when the future looks so uncertain? The city says in a news release event organizers asked for "as much advance notification as possible" to help with their planning.

Mayor John Tory told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that he believes the city will be in much better place by the late summer, but he's not sure it will safe to be "shoulder to shoulder" with huge groups of people.

Waiting until the last minute to cancel events would also draw criticism, he said.

Earlier, Tory issued a news release saying the city is committed to seeing the CNE return next year. Last year's closure marked the first time the historic event had been cancelled since the Second World War.

"I am working with the Canadian National Exhibition to help the fair through this difficult year and prepare for a bigger and better in-person event in 2022," he said.

CNE organizers say the event generates some $128 million for the Ontario economy each year and attracts some 1.4 million visitors when it's open.

The move is in line with recommendations from the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), which warned this week a ban on mass gatherings should remain in place when the province is ready to begin reopening.

WATCH | You can hear more about what OMA experts think should reopen and what shouldn't in this video:

Ontario experts: Keep the stay-at-home order but reopen outdoor amenities CBC News Toronto 3:16 What the Ontario Medical Association wants to see reopened and what’s still too risky as the province moves into the summer months. 3:16

City has now delivered 1.6 million vaccine doses

The city says 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the city (total population, nearly 3 million).

Just over 650,000 more people have booked a vaccination appointment at a city-run clinic, while tens of thousands more will get their first doses at pop-up and mobile sites in the coming weeks.

However, with the province planning to shift its vaccine strategy away from hot spots, there is a chance the city's vaccination rate could slow.

On Thursday, Ontario announced its stay-at-home order will remain in place until "at least" June 2.

The City of Toronto, meanwhile, has been in lockdown since last November.

Here's the list of cancelled events released by the city: