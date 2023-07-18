New Toronto café hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

A new coffee shop at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue is providing employment opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Lil E Coffee Cafe officially opened its second Canadian location last week. The first opened in Calgary in 2021.

"We believe individuals with intellectual disabilities can get forgotten in the workplace," said Serena Curtis, one of the general managers at the Toronto location.

"Our goal is to give them meaningful work in a people-facing environment."

WATCH | CBC reporter Talia Ricci speaks with employees about what the job means to them:

Lil E Coffee Cafe operates as a not-for-profit. The employees at the café graduate after a period of time, and move on to further employment. Small adjustments at the business like instructions for customers on how to order help the staff thrive, Curtis said.

The café's goal is to start a movement to encourage other employers to hire people with intellectual disabilities.

Dylan Harman, an employee at Lil E Coffee Cafe, said he cried tears of joy when he found out he got the job. He said he loves to serve customers coffee and see them smile.

"There was a period where I didn't have a job. I was kind of feeling a bit depressed," he said. "I just love, like, actually having a job and being able to communicate with people, meeting new people and making coffee for them."