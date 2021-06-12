Toronto police make arrest after string of business break-ins

Toronto police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a string of break-ins.

Between April 13 and June 2, police allege the man broke into several businesses in Brockton Village, Little Portugal, Roncesvalles, Corktown, the Danforth, Cabbagetown and Leslieville. Police say he also committed other break-ins in the downtown core.

In total, police say the man broke into 39 businesses by smashing through windows and doors.

Police say the man appeared in court Saturday morning. He is facing dozens of charges including multiple charges for breaking and entering, failure to comply with probation orders and theft under $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.