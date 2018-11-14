Multiple injuries reported after TTC bus slams into hydro pole, police say

Toronto police say 24 people will be taken to hospital after a TTC bus slammed into a hydro pole near Bathurst Street and Davenport Road.

Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said it's unclear what caused the crash, which took place just before 3 p.m.

"So far any injuries that have been reported have been minor," she said.

Nick Gunz, who lives in the area, told CBC Toronto the entire front-right side of the bus was demolished. He said the bus was heading south on Bathurst.

"It did look like it was a very nasty crash," said Gunz, who went to see what happened after hearing ambulances racing to the scene.

Horrible bus crash at Bathurst & Davenport. Whole front of the bus wrecked - went straight through a utility pole. Awful helpless feeling. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ttc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ttc</a> —@Dreadnought1906

The damaged bus came to rest right outside the TTC's Hillcrest facility.

The crash has closed the intersection and traffic is backed up in the area.

Police also warned power will be cut off in the immediate area while the hydro pole is repaired, and told drivers to treat all intersections as four-way stops.