What's it going to cost me?

It's the question every Toronto taxpayer asks this time of year as city council sets its annual operating budget.

That process kicks off Tuesday when the proposed document is unveiled and will wrap up on Feb. 14 with a final vote at council. It sets the course for approximately $15 billion worth of city services for the year. And it's always notable for what's left on the cutting room floor as council determines the property tax and service fees you'll pay.

This year, the city faces hundreds of millions of dollars worth of financial pressure. So, here are some burning questions and answers about Toronto's budget.

Are my property taxes going up?

Yes.

Barring a last minute change in direction — and acknowledging that council will still need to approve any increase — Mayor John Tory has said he will propose a tax hike.

Tory has made this clear even while making four consecutive funding announcements, with new spending for police, transit, housing and emergency services.

"We've been very clear that while we have been announcing new investments, they come from a very limited pool of additional resources … thanks to the fact there will be a below-the-rate-of-inflation tax increase," Tory said on Friday.

"We've had to make difficult choices," he added.

Tory hasn't revealed a figure but with inflation in Toronto running at 6.5 per cent, there's a lot of wiggle room.

Coun. Gord Perks agrees the city will see a tax increase, but he says even that won't be enough to safeguard services.

Tory, left, and Coun. Josh Matlow are seen here at Toronto's first council meeting since the beginning of the new term. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Perks has said Tory and previous mayor Rob Ford didn't do enough long-term financial planning to help Toronto cope with its growing population.

"We will see a tax increase … but it will be nowhere near what we need to catch up with 12 years of austerity," he said.

Is the city broke?

No, but Toronto's finances are complex and increasingly the city has been asked to fund a slew of services with limited means to pay for them.

Add to that the city's "COVID hangover," as Tory often calls it. In November, he said the city would enter the fiscal year with as much as $1.5 billion in pandemic cost pressures, the rising cost of fuel and inflation.

On Friday, he said that figure is now approximately $900 million and he continues to ask that the federal and provincial governments fill that gap..

Myer Siemiatycki, professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the city's assets and financial reserves just don't cover the bills.

"We are not broke, but we are broken," he said.

"We cannot continue to rely on the two main pillars of municipal finance, which are the property tax and service charges."

That constant strain leads to a yearly public negotiation with the upper tier governments for bail-outs, he said.

"The short answer is that we've got a hopelessly outdated and limited financial system that municipalities are bound to, and that financial system is broken," he said.

Will there be service cuts?

Mayor John Tory says no.

"There will not be cuts," he said, adding that a tax increase, some assessment growth and additional savings will allow the city to maintain services.

Expect to see more potholes like this one sit longer on Toronto roads without getting repaired, Coun. Josh Matlow warns. He says there might not be service cuts under this budget but the city will fall further into disrepair. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

But Toronto must adopt a balanced budget by law. So, if Ottawa and the province don't step up to fund the shortfall, the city may need to cancel or delay paving streets, filling potholes, replacing aging sewer pipes and other boring but important infrastructure work.

And the longer the city puts that work off, the more expensive it becomes. In fact, the city was forced to delay some of this work last summer, and staff warned at the time that it will cost taxpayers more in the end.

Coun. Josh Matlow said with inflation running so high, any city department that doesn't receive a funding increase is getting cut.

"Torontonians are going to see cuts in basic services like libraries … our parks are going to fall further into disrepair," Matlow said.

"There's going to be more potholes on our roads. And basic infrastructure and services will not be maintained."

How do Tory's 'strong mayor' powers change the debate?

The powers fundamentally shift who puts the budget together.

Coun. Paula Fletcher said they make the process a "highly-political budget, rather than an administrative budget."

Previously, city staff assembled the budget and presented it to the mayor and council. The public would have a chance to weigh in and in the end council would adopt the spending package.

The new process gives the mayor control over the budget's creation, and councillors have said, to this point in the process, they have had no insight into what has been included.

Instead, the mayor has pulled specific items out of the budget and made public announcements about them.

"I don't think this mayor is going to come in with a big-cuts budget, but we haven't seen it yet," Fletcher said.

Tory speaks at an event with Coun. Paula Fletcher. Fletcher says the budget process has changed under Tory's new 'strong mayor' powers. (CBC)

"But the role of council in smoothing out deep cuts, or changing things that might not be good for the city, that to me is at stake here."

Council also now needs a two-thirds majority to change or amend the budget. Perks said that's going to make it hard for the public and council to have an impact.

"The normal process is much more publicly open and inclusive," he said. "This all goes on inside the mayor's head."

A spokesperson from Tory's office said the budget process is "largely similar" to previous budget cycles.

"This year's budget process will incorporate input from the public and city council," Taylor Deasley said in a statement.

"The budget committee will hear both in-person and virtual deputations from the public for the first time. The time allocated for that input is slightly shorter due in part to the fact it is a post-election budget," she said.

"This is also consistent with past post-election budgets."

How do you get involved?

It's not too late for city residents to get involved in the budget process. Online comments can be submitted or people can attend council committee meetings in person.

Perks is urging people to attend sessions and get involved.

"They need to join neighbourhood associations and community organizations and fight for the city they want."