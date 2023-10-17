Toronto subway station evacuated amid reports of bomb threat, police say
A Toronto subway station has been evacuated following reports of a bomb threat, police say.
TTC says it has suspended service between St. Patrick and Spadina stations
Police say they were called to St. Patrick station at 5 p.m. and remain at the scene.
The TTC says it has suspended service between St. Patrick and Spadina stations for the "security incident."
Line 1 service is turning back at St. Andrew and Spadina, it says.
POLICE INVESTIGATION<br>St. Patrick station<br>5:00 pm<br>-police are o/s and investigating reports of a bomb threat<br>-St. Patrick subway station has been evacuated <br>-please avoid the area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2414567?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2414567</a><br>^lm—@TPSOperations