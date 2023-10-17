Content
Toronto·Breaking

Toronto subway station evacuated amid reports of bomb threat, police say

TTC says it has suspended service between St. Patrick and Spadina stations

CBC News ·
Breaking News

A Toronto subway station has been evacuated following reports of a bomb threat, police say.

Police say they were called to St. Patrick station at 5 p.m. and remain at the scene.

The TTC says it has suspended service between St. Patrick and Spadina stations for the "security incident."

Line 1 service is turning back at St. Andrew and Spadina, it says.

More to come

now