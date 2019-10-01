Chair of Toronto board of health calls on Ontario to test all shelter residents and staff

A downtown city councillor is calling on the Ontario government to test all clients and staff in homeless shelters, respite sites and drop-ins as the number of COVID-19 cases in the facilities continues to climb.

Joe Cressy, who chairs the Toronto Board of Health and who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, has written a letter to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, saying testing is needed now.

Two shelter residents have already died of COVID-19 in hospital, seven shelters are experiencing outbreaks and 301 people experiencing homelessness have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We know that the province needs to ramp up proactive testing in all congregate living sites to protect clients and staff, including shelters, respites and drop-ins," Cressy said in the letter.

At a virtual meeting last week, the Board of Health unanimously approved a request to the province for what it calls "proactive testing." The provincial government is responsible for, oversees and determines criteria for testing in Ontario.

Cressy noted that as of Tuesday, the city has moved 1,160 people experiencing homelessness into 12 hotels, moved nearly 100 people sleeping outdoors to interim housing, provided isolation spaces and medical support to more than 150 people awaiting test results and provided support to 170 in hotel recovery sites.

He said the city also permanently housed 670 people through what it calls rapid rehousing, housing allowances and rent-geared-to-income programs.

The city's emergency homelessness and shelter response is costing the city $200 million and Cressy said the provincial government should help to fund it. The impact of COVID-19 means the city is facing a budget shortfall this year, he said.

Toronto's ability to generate revenue is limited and municipalities cannot run deficits, he said.

"The city can't do it alone — we need our provincial partner at the table," he said.

8 homeless people in hospital with COVID-19

According to Toronto Public Health, as of Thursday at 4 p.m., eight people are in hospital suffering from COVID-19.

Of the 301 people experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for the virus, 180 of them are at the Willowdale Welcome Centre, a shelter for refugees run by Homes First Society in North York.

A total of 32 people have tested positive for the virus at Seaton House. A man in his 70s who stayed at Seaton House died of COVID-19 on May 11.

A 52-year-old man, Joseph Chibala, was the first person in the city's shelter system to die of COVID-19. He died in hospital on May 8.

Thirty-two people at Seaton House have tested positive for COVID-19. One of its residents, a man in his 70s, has died of the virus. (City of Toronto)

Request follows city clearing of encampments downtown

The request to the province comes after a standoff on Friday between people experiencing homelessness, their advocates, city officials and Toronto police at encampments downtown.

Police, city workers and heavy machinery took down tents that the city says were abandoned after it moved several people living in tents into housing last week.

The city said it cleared out the camps after it offered various types of housing to the people living there.

Those who refused the city's offer of inside housing would have their tents removed, Mary-Anne Bedard, Toronto's general manager of shelter, support and housing administration, said on Friday.

"We have made a commitment not to clear a site without offering everyone a placement, but we're not always able to offer everyone a placement of their choice," Bedard said.

City officials, police officers and heavy machinery moved in on Friday to dismantle encampments under a downtown Toronto highway where homeless people live. There was a standoff before the tents came down. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Encampments have popped up throughout the city during the pandemic as more shelter users take to the streets. The city had instituted a moratorium on clearing out encampments during the pandemic, but began clearing them out a few weeks ago.

At a daily news briefing at city hall on Friday, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said there are major hazards at some of these encampments.

Toronto Fire Services has responded to 55 fires at encampments this year, including 15 in the last two weeks. One man died at a fire at an encampment two weeks ago.