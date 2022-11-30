Tory says Bill 23 will cost Toronto $2B over next decade

Mayor John Tory warned Ontario's new housing bill could cost Toronto some $2 billion over the next decade and said he'll press Queen's Park to make sure the city remains financially whole.

The Ford government's Bill 23, which passed this week, limits the development fees the city applies to new buildings in order to pay for a wide range of infrastructure.

The province has argued development charges are standing in the way of getting new housing built while a housing crisis worsens.

Tory said if the province wants to cut the fees — something he called an "incentive to developers" that would not necessarily result in cost savings being passed down to buyers — it should underwrite the costs.

The mayor said he'll be pressing for a "dollar-for-dollar" reimbursement plan from the provincial government. Right now, Tory said, there is a commitment from the province but not one that's as clear as he would like.

Tory also said the city and province have agreed to launch a third-party audit of the city's reserve funds, which he said he believes will show the city has been prudent when it comes to its spending plans.

Toronto is currently facing a $703 million budget shortfall, according to the city's latest numbers. Tory said the province has committed, in a letter from Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, to providing one-third of that operating deficit.

Tory said he'll now hope to get the federal government to make the same commitment.

"We urgently need the federal government to join the province and provide further funding to help protect Canada's economic engine as they promised during their last election," Tory said in a statement released after his news conference.

The City of Toronto, unlike other levels of government, is mandated to balance its books each year.