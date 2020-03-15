Toronto begins slower Sunday amid COVID-19 shutdowns

Toronto is in for a quieter Sunday amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, with no St. Patrick's Day parade, cancelled church services, and several YMCAs shut down in the GTA.

Ontario has 103 confirmed cases of the virus, with five of those patients no longer infectious. An update is expected at 10:30 a.m.

Some stores are also shutting down to help stop the spread. Nike Inc. said Sunday it was closing all stores in Canada and the United States, among several other countries, from March 16 to 27.

The clothing retailer Urban Outfitters is also closing until at least March 28.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Toronto has cancelled all public masses for today, and Anglican churches are also pausing services. Ontario's chief medical officer of health recommended on Friday that all events and public gatherings of over 250 people should be suspended.

There is now a long list of cancelled events and closed attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario and Ontario Science Centre. GTA municipalities are halting several services, including libraries and city-run daycares.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/cityoftoronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofToronto</a> website has been updated with the latest COVID-19-related information. Click here for a list of affected City Services & facilities: <a href="https://t.co/C8APFAcnIR">https://t.co/C8APFAcnIR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVIDCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVIDCanada</a> —@JohnTory

Canadian public health officials continue to urge hygiene measures such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed upwards of 5,600 globally, including one person in British Columbia.