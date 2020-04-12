Toronto Beaches Lions Club creates virtual Easter parade in video

Organizers of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club Easter Parade cancelled the annual event this year due to COVID-19, but managed to capture its spirit in the form of an online contest and video collage.

This year, the club in Toronto's east end invited residents to submit photos under six categories, using one of six hashtags, and then post the photos to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The best photo in each category could win a $50 prize.

Club members took a selection of the best photos, set the photos to music, and created a charming 3:26 video. It was posted on its website and YouTube.

The video, entitled Toronto Beaches Lions Virtual Easter Parade, features a series of photos of Easter eggs, baskets, cake, drawings, children, flowers, paper decorations, bunnies, families, gardens and scenes from parades gone by.

Andre Buhot, club secretary, told CBC Toronto on Sunday that the parade lives on through the video. He said the club could not hold the parade in the middle of a pandemic.

"We made a decision early on that it would be hazardous to hold a traditional parade in this climate," he said in a phone interview.

"So we decided to do the next best thing and have a virtual parade where people can send in photos. We thought it would be a nice project for families."

The club received photos in each category and was pleased with the selection, he said.

Entries for the video had to be submitted by midnight on Good Friday, April 10, in one of the following categories:

#EasterBonnetLVP Wear your best hat, bonnet or headgear.

#EasterEggLVP Decorate our lives with Easter Eggs.

#EasterBunnyLVP Share your costumes or bunny pictures.

#EasterBasketLVP Show your special treats, breads, buns, baked goods, charcuterie.

#SpringCelebrationLVP Celebrate Passover, Persian New Year or other holiday of Spring.

#FamilyTimeLVP Pictures of Family Time together.

"The response has been very good," Buhot said.

"We look forward to holding the event next year in our traditional venue."

"Celebrate Easter virtually," the video says. "Enjoy Easter while social distancing."

The parade, which usually runs along Queen Street East, is enjoyed by an estimated 50,000 people that line the route every year on Easter Sunday.

It brings Queen Street East to life with music, fun and entertainment.

When the parade first began in 1967, the route was along the boardwalk. Then in 1974, due to its increasing popularity, the parade was moved to Queen Street East, where it has remained.

In 1973, the club took an active role in the organization of the parade. By 1981, it became the official organizer.

The club, a service organization formed in 1935, is part of Lions Clubs International.

