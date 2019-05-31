High Lake Ontario water levels delay official opening of Toronto beaches

High water levels in Lake Ontario have pushed back the official opening of most of Toronto's beaches for swimming.

City spokesperson Brad Ross said Friday that widespread flooding and dangerous conditions have delayed the formal start of beach season at least two weeks.

While beaches are still accessible, no life guards will be on duty and change rooms and other facilities will be closed until mid-June.

"So if you choose to swim, you're going to be doing so at your own risk," Ross told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Rehana Rajabali, senior manager of flood risk management at Toronto Region and Conservation Authority, cautions anyone planning to take a dip in the lake or hike on the city's beaches should be prepared for the worst.

"Whenever there are heavy winds, that can cause some heavy chop on the water and wave, and that's when it can get quite risky, for the swimmers but also for anyone who might be walking along these trails," she said.

Rajabali added that it is imperative the public heeds trail closure warnings.

While many locations are severely flooded, such as Rouge Park, others might offer opportunities before mid June.

City staff are closely watching Cherry, Woodbine and Balmy beaches, as well as the beach at the Bluffs in Scarborough and on Centre Island. Those locations may be able to officially open sooner.

Water levels could peak this weekend

Water levels in Lake Ontario are expected to continue rising before peaking on the weekend. They will likely remain steady for about a week before starting to recede, Ross said.

Residents on the Toronto Islands have faced a perilous situation over the last several weeks. They islands remain open, though, and ferries to Centre Island and Ward's Island are running. The ferry to Hanlon's Point, however, is not operating as the "main road that would take you east along the islands is under significant amounts of water," Ross said.

"So there's no way to get through that area."

About 20,000 sandbags have been deployed to the area, and 30 "industrial-sized" sump pumps are strategically placed to keep water away from homes, businesses and important infrastructure.

Ross said the city is currently spending about $100,000 per week to mitigate flooding on the islands.

"There are significant costs that have been incurred," he explained.