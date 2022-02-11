Toronto bar owners hope to score on Super Bowl Sunday as fans return to watch in person

The Super Bowl doesn't kick off until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday but Toronto sports bars are already busy getting ready to welcome fans in person again.

"I'm obviously pretty excited that we've been allowed to reopen," said Jim Wych, owner of the Corner Bank Sports Bar & Grill in Scarborough. Wych is expecting about 300 or so guests on Sunday, half of what the bar can hold.

Bars and restaurants in Ontario have been allowed to open to 50 per cent of their seating capacity since Jan. 31. That's when the province loosened some of the restrictions it had imposed in December to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant, including shutting down indoor dining.

But even so, customers have been slow to come back. Wych said he isn't sure they're ready yet to belly up to a crowded bar after so much physical distancing due to COVID-19

"It's still going to take a while ... for people to feel comfortable going out and enjoying festivities like this."

Chris Murie is the owner and chef at The Dizzy Gastro Sports Pub in Toronto’s west end. (Submitted by Chris Murie)

It's a similar situation at the Dizzy Gastro Sports Pub in Roncesvalles. The bar will open to about 25 fans indoors on Sunday so they can watch the National Football League's championship game, though chef and owner Chris Murie said Friday most of the interest this week has come from fans pre-ordering food to eat at home.

"I've been getting calls all day yesterday and then today," said Murie.

"It'll be interesting to try to balance the two, because they'll have takeout orders going out all day, and then there'll be people on the inside ordering food, so it's going to offer a bit of a challenge this year."

Plans to sell 'quite a bit' of wings

Wayne Cowley owns the Bottom Line on Front Street in downtown Toronto. (Submitted by Wayne Cowley)

Whether people are getting takeout or dining in, bar owners agree most will be ordering the same thing: chicken wings.

"We order ... two to three cases just for that day," said Wayne Cowley, owner-operator of The Bottom Line in downtown Toronto.

"It's 25 to 50 pounds [a case], so quite a bit of wings."

Wych has an entire side of his walk-in fridge completely dedicated to wings and has been preparing his supply well in advance of Super Bowl Sunday.

"There's a lot of shortages out there with a lot of product right now," he said.

"You try and pull in the strings with the favours from the reps, and the people that you know, and acquire whatever you can."

Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than at the St. Louis Bar and Grill. The national chain plans to sell about 200,000 wings nation-wide on Super Bowl Sunday — about 150,000 of those in the Greater Toronto Area alone, according to the the company's vice-president of marketing.

"It's been all hands on deck and we've been preparing for months," said Royal Nasager.

It makes for a lot of prep work, but it's worth it to bars who count on major sporting events to boost their bottom line.

'Big sales days' help bars balance books

Although Super Bowl viewership has declined in recent years — last year, about 92 million people tuned in, the lowest number since 2007 — it still attracts a massive audience.

"There's only so many events … that bring in the kind of revenues and generate the kind of excitement that the Super Bowl does," said Murie.

"You need those big, big sales days to help get caught up when you've had slow weeks," he added.

Last year's Super Bowl, featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87), attracted the lowest TV ratings the NFL's championship game has had since 2007. But Toronto-area sports bars are still hoping for a big turnout. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters)

"One good day could pay the rent, cover your payroll."

And with the Raptors looking set to make the NBA playoffs and the Maple Leafs chasing the Stanley Cup, bar owners hope this weekend will be the first of many good days to come.

"Hopefully the momentum takes us back to ... some kind of normal that we're used to," said Cowley.