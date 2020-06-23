Watch Toronto band July Talk, other Canadian artists sing in support of local GTA food banks

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many food banks in Toronto have seen a spike in demand. In fact, some have seen as much as three times the number of weekly visits compared to last year.

July Talk is one several Canadian artists who performed as part of CBC Toronto's Community Cares initiative, a day of special programming in support of food banks across the Greater Toronto Area.

"It's really important that the City of Toronto and the community here finds a way to support people here that need it the most in a time that's so complicated and is changing every day and is really hard to make a living at the best of times," said singer Peter Dreimanis.

Leah Fay, who is also a singer in the band, agrees.

"People's capacities are greater right now," she said.

"It really makes you take stock and take account of what you have."

Raising awareness to help food banks is "what artists do," said Canadian singer-songwriter William Prince.

"We contribute to things that we can," he said.

Prince says there was a time in his life when he faced food insecurity.

And in these "trying times," he said people are achieving "clarity" about what's important.

"Our health, well-being, our families ... We need to care more about our communities."

The Community Cares lineup also includes Jully Black, Jon Vinyl, Tim Baker, Tasha Angela, Luna Li, Andy Shauf and Adria Kain.

For more information and to find out how to donate to local food banks, click here.

Check out video performances from William Prince, Myles Castello and Hannah Georgas in the media players below.

William Prince perform “Wasted” as part of CBC Toronto’s Community Cares. Prince says he has experienced food insecurity, and is hoping to now help others facing the same challenge. 3:37

Myles Castello joins CBC Toronto in raising awareness for others in communities directly impacted by COVID-19. 2:49