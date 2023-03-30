Toronto parents searching for baby formula find empty shelves — again

Alanna Handelman relies on formula as the primary source of nutrients for her nine-month-old son, Chase. But in recent weeks, it's taken a lot of hunting to track down her usual brand.

Handelman said conversations with fellow parents in group chats and on play dates began turning to formula about two months ago.

"We started seeing bare shelves in stores like Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws and Metro, where our brand of formula that we're using, which is Enfamil A+, was just no longer available," Handelman said in an interview.

Nearly a year after a North America-wide formula shortage peaked last spring, some parents are once again scrambling to hunt down certain brands of formula.

Health Canada aims to increase supply

In a statement, Health Canada said it is "aware that parents and caregivers continue to report difficulties locating particular products or formats."

While the department acknowledged the formula situation "is not completely back to normal," it said the total national supply is sufficient.

Health Canada said it is "doing everything it can" to ensure parents have access to the formula they need, including working directly with manufacturers to increase supply and to identify alternative products for import from other countries.

Some Toronto parents have been coming across empty store shelves as they try to find formula for their children. (Sarah Schuster)

The department has extended an interim policy to the end of this year, which allows it to import equivalent formulas from other countries. It said more than 70 products have been authorized under that policy in the past year.

Earlier this month, Nestlé Good Start Soothe powdered formula was voluntarily recalled from the market. Perrigo, which operates Nestlé's formula plant, said in a statement that the recall accounted for less than 0.3 per cent of its annual formula volume.

Meanwhile, Enfamil's website says it is "urgently responding to an increase in demand for Enfamil A+," and understands that it's powdered product may be difficult to find.

Handelman said she was recently able to buy Enfamil A+ through an online pharmacy based in Nova Scotia, although the prices were "significantly higher" than what she usually pays.

Alanna Handelman says hunting down baby formula has added stress to her life. (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Earlier this month, Handelman's sister, who lives in the U.S., bought formula for her and brought it to Toronto. Handelman said hunting down formula has been a "huge stressor," and she'd like to see the government focus more attention on the issue.

"At the end of the day we have two options. We have breast milk, which is not an option for all parents, and we have formula," she said.

"And if we can't go into our local store that's around the corner from our houses, or even within a 5 kilometre, 10 kilometre drive, and find the formula readily available on the shelves, then how are you doing anything to help parents?"

Mead Johnson Nutrition, the U.S.-based maker and distributor of Enfamil products, said in a statement it's ramped up production, and is working with Health Canada to further increase supply.

"After a massive product recall and plant closure by another formula manufacturer, we opened Enfamil plants to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week to significantly increase production and speed up delivery," the statement said.

"While our efforts have resulted in delivering 40 per cent more 8 oz. servings of infant formula in Canada compared to this same time last year, we understand the frustration felt by parents and family members who continue to experience difficulty locating infant formula."

OK to switch formula brands for most babies, says pediatrician

Toronto pediatrician Dr. Daniel Flanders said he's heard from a number of parents in recent weeks who have had similar challenges finding their preferred formula brand, which he knows can be "really scary" for parents.

While there are some infants that have particular medical needs and require special formula, Flanders said for the majority of babies, it's "perfectly reasonable" to switch to a different brand.

"Different babies might react a little bit differently to different brands, but these are almost always sort of mild adjustments and not sort of medically concerning," Flanders said. "So I think people should feel comfortable switching brands ... if it comes down to that or nothing available at all."

Dr. Daniel Flanders says he has heard from a number of parents in recent weeks who have had trouble finding their usual brand of formula. (RICARDO MUNOZ)

Flanders said all of his patients have eventually been able to track down their formula after a bit of hunting. He said at times like these, it's important that parents buy only what they need.

"There's probably enough formula to go around for everyone," Flanders said. "But if there is a sense of panic — kind of like what happened toilet paper at the beginning of COVID — if enough people are worried enough to start hoarding, then that could really create a true shortage, and we don't want that happening."