Festivals, fashion and a fan convention: Here's what's happening around Toronto this weekend

With the last weekend of August here, there is no shortage of festivals and events taking place across the Greater Toronto Area.

From cultural festivals to fashion shows to fan conventions, here's a list of events you might want to check out.

Toronto Korean Festival

Love Korean food, music and games? The Toronto Korean Festival will be taking over Mel Lastman Square in North York from Friday to Sunday.

The festival will feature special performers breakdancing crew Fusion MC, K-pop boy group JUST B and female rock band Rolling Quartz. Entry to the festival is free.

Leslieville Beerfest

If your idea of a good time includes a pint of beer, you might want to check out Leslieville Beerfest on Saturday. Dundas Street East will be closed between Logan and Carlaw avenues for a good old-fashioned street party, which will feature local breweries, food vendors and artisans.

Tickets are $40 and include a commemorative sampling mug and two beer sample tokens.

Summer Live Music Festival

The Summer Live Music Festival will take the stage at Trillium Park in Ontario Place from Friday until Sunday. The free festival will feature three different programs covering jazz, pop and world music.

Attendees at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto walk around the Metro Toronto Convention Centre to check out the different vendors. Fan Expo says it expects to draw more than 125,000 people to this year's convention. (James Spalding/CBC)

Fan Expo

The Fan Expo Canada convention for enthusiasts of comics, anime and sci-fi is back at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this year. Take a photo with a celebrity, get your comic book signed, shop merchandise and meet other fans at the four-day convention.

It runs from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27.

Egyptian Festival

Egyptian Festival is expected to draw more than 35,000 people from across the GTA to Mississauga's Celebration Square this weekend. The event, which will showcase Egyptian culture, music and traditions will run Saturday and Sunday, and is expected to be the largest of its kind in Canada.

Entrance to the festival is free.

African Fashion Week Toronto

African Fashion Week will be taking over downtown Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square on Friday. The non-for-profit initiative produced in partnership with Afro Centre for the Arts will highlight different African designers and brands from Ontario and abroad.

The event will run until Sunday with different events planned including a runway and couture show in different locations across the city.

AfroJazz Fest

AfroJazz Fest, one of the largest multicultural festivals in Ontario, will showcase the beauty and diversity of African and Caribbean cultures in the Peel-Halton area.

Expect to hear lots of rumba, salsa, reggae and traditional African music at the festival, which will feature a cultural and dance parade, live music and interactive activities for everyone.

The event will take place in Milton at Milton Community Sports Park on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. Entrance is freee.

Canadian National Exhibition

Don't forget about Canada's largest fair, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), which continues to run daily before officially wrapping up on Labour Day weekend. The end-of-summer Toronto tradition draws crowds from across Ontario for its carnival rides, bizarre food creations and performances.