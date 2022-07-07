Woman knocked unconscious in 'random' attack at Kipling Station

A woman was knocked unconscious in a "random attack" at Kipling Station on Thursday, Toronto police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the station around 11:15 a.m.

A spokesperson with Toronto police said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, was walking through the station when a man ran up to her and punched her in the face.

"She was unconscious and has been revived," police said.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

The TTC said it's helping police with the investigation and confirmed the attack appeared to be random.

"Our thoughts are with the victim for a speedy recovery," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in an email to CBC News.



"As always, we will offer whatever assistance we can to aid TPS as they investigate this random attack."

Police say the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was dressed in all black and was also wearing a white scarf.

ASSAULT:<br>Kipling Subway Station<br>* 11:15 am *<br>- Reports man assaulted a woman in her 60's<br>- Appears to be random attack<br>- Woman is unconscious<br>- Man has fled<br>- Officers with victim<br>- She has revived<br>- Suspect - Black, 30s, black shirt/pant, black toque, white scarf<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1290952?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1290952</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/DffwLSwkrz">pic.twitter.com/DffwLSwkrz</a> —@TPSOperations

TTC focusing resources in and around subway system

Thursday's attack was the latest in a string of incidents on TTC property, and the second at Kipling Station in as many months.

Last month a woman was allegedly set on fire in another "random attack" at Kipling Station. She was rushed to hospital with second- and third-degree burns, but succumbed to her injuries earlier this week.

A man is facing multiple charges in connection with that incident.

According to Green, "Kipling Station is already a priority location for our Special Constables in their daily patrols and we are looking to increase our presence there further."

The TTC is in the process of hiring nearly 60 more special constables that were approved in 2021, Green said, adding that the hiring process takes approximately a year from posting the jobs to having constables on the job.

"In the wake of these recent incidents, we are focusing resources in and around the subway system to both give customers an added sense of safety and security as well as to respond in the unlikely event of a safety incident," he said.