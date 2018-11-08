Toronto artist puts on solo show 6 months after fire destroys her studio

A Toronto artist who had her life turned upside down by the fire at Walnut Studios six months ago is making a comeback with a solo show that's opening Thursday.

Katrina Schaman was one of the artists hit hardest when flames gutted the building on Walnut Avenue near Bathurst and Wellington streets on May 19.

Flames gutted Walnut Studios on May 19, forcing artists to scramble to find new work spaces. (Facebook)

She says her studio was loaded with a number of new and old Canadian landscapes — the kind of painting she specializes in — as she was preparing for the summer season of art shows.

But her workspace was so badly damaged, she wasn't able to salvage anything.

"I lost around $50,000 worth of art and supplies and equipment," she said. "I had to drop out of a number of shows that I had planned."

Dozens of Toronto artists lost thousands of dollars worth of art and supplies in the fire. (CBC)

In addition to losing everything, Schaman, and and the rest of her colleagues who worked out of Walnut Studios, were left scrambling to find a new workspace.

"It was completely devastating," she said.

In the weeks following the fire, Schaman says she slowly began to try to put the pieces back together.

"I was just, like, floundering and I didn't know what I was doing," Schaman said. "I was like sketching a little bit, but I was depressed."

These are some of the paintings that will be on display in Katrina Schaman's show Quilted Escape. (Rob Krbavac/CBC News)

She eventually found a new space, but as she began the process of creating a new body of work, she was struggling to find motivation.

Finally, it just hit her.

"I just decided one day I'm going to start planning a solo show."

In fact this would be her first solo show since she started painting professionally in 2009. She says, with a plan in place, the work starting pouring out of her.

"I think I actually got more work done in four months than I had in the previous six," Schaman said.

Katrina Schaman prepares the gallery for her show Quilted Escape. (Greg Ross/CBC News)

She used past experiences as her inspiration, using vibrant colours to create landscapes she channeled from her inner child.

"What I want to paint is that feeling that you get when you're like a little kid looking at these wonderful outdoor settings that we have in Canada," Schaman said.

"The way I remember these scenes of my favourite camping grounds and things like that, the colours are so much more vibrant, the water was, like, so blue."

The show is called Quilted Escape. It opens Thursday and runs through next Wednesday at Black Cat gallery on Dundas Street West.

A painting of a fox featured in Katrina Schaman's show Quilted Escape. (Greg Ross/CBC News)

Schaman says the show will also represent her officially turning the page on the fire, and starting the next chapter in her life.

"I think I've learned a lot in the last few months because of the fire, and I'm going to carry that forward, for sure."