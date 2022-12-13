Toronto police arrest man, 21, alleged to have slashed 2 homeless people

Toronto police have arrested a 21-year-old Toronto man and are alleging he slashed two homeless people in the face in separate and unprovoked incidents in recent days.

In an update provided Tuesday, Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski said it is anticipated the man will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The news of the arrest came about an hour after police made a renewed call to the public for help in identifying a suspect.

"This has been an extremely successful day for us, in that we were able to keep members of our community safe now that we have this individual in custody," said Seremetkovski.

The man was arrested through tips provided by the public and local businesses that also provided video surveillance, she said. Seremetkovski also said police could not comment on a possible motive at this time.

The first incident happened on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the Dundas Street East and Victoria Street area, according to investigators. Police say the victim was standing outside when someone approached them from behind, slashed them on the right side of their face, and ran off.

The second incident happened on Sunday at about 6 a.m. around the Yonge Street and Adelaide Street area. Police say the victim was asleep outside when a man approached them and slashed them on the right side of their face before leaving.

Both victims were treated in hospital and released.

After the attacks, police have increased patrols in the affected areas, and contacted shelters and businesses in the area, Seremetkovski said.

Both cases involved a "sharp-edged weapon," police say.

The man's court date is pending.