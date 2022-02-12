Man, 37, arrested in North York homicide investigation

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found dead in North York earlier this week, Toronto police said.

Police said they responded to a call about a possible sudden death in the area of Grandravine Drive and Futura Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

According to police, it was alleged that a man had collapsed and was believed to have died.

Officers located a man with obvious signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit took over the investigation.

In a news release on Saturday, police identified the victim as Jorge Zapata, 59, of Toronto.

Accused charged with aggravated assault

The 37-year-old man, who lives in Toronto, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the investigation is still active and investigators "remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence."