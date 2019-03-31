'A different dynamic': Toronto Argos to field co-ed cheer squad this season

Fans of the Toronto Argonauts are going to get a different stadium experience this season.

The team is modernizing its cheerleading squad by combining the current all-female team with its all-male hip-hop dance group, which goes by the name the Double Blue Crew.

"There is so much talent in this city. There are so many female dancers as well as male dancers and combining the two just adds this really nice, exciting energy," said Amberley Caroli, entertainment and talent manager for Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment.

The Argos are following the lead of the Toronto Raptors, who added men to its cheerleading team for the current season. Other teams in the Canadian Football League, such as the Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, have also made the change.

"We're just getting such a great response that we felt for the Argos as well that we wanted to combine all of our entertainment elements into one group," Caroli explained.

"When you bring guys into the mix you can do so much more tricks, acrobatics, you can do partner work and lifts and that kind of thing."

Mark Uy dances for the Toronto Raptors and said he was excited to hear that the Argos decided to go with a co-ed squad this season. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

The team held tryouts for the new co-ed squad on Sunday at a downtown dance studio. About eight men showed up to show off their moves.

Mark Uy dances at Raptors games and says the new arrangement will bring the entertainment factor "to the next level."

"After hearing that the Argos expanded to do a co-ed team as well, that got me excited," he told CBC Toronto.

"It will bring a different dynamic and flavour. It's not going to be so gendered or so one-sided toward just females dancing," Uy continued.