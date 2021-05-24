Toronto appeals to more residents to get COVID-19 vaccine this weekend

The City of Toronto says it hopes to encourage at least 1,869 people to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccines appointments available this Monday.

The city's long weekend push to vaccinate people aged 12 and up has so far resulted in 34,300 residents getting their first dose, according to a news release.

"Now, let's keep up the momentum," said councillor Joe Cressy, chair of the Toronto Board of Health, in the release.

The city's "Long Weekend Dose Drive" is operating at nine city-run clinics. Per the release, Monday appointments are most readily available at the following locations:

Carmine Stefano Community Centre

The Toronto Congress Centre

The Hangar Sport & Event Centre

Cloverdale Mall

Anyone who is 12 years of age or older can book by calling the provincial line at 1-833-943-3900.

More than 60 per cent of the city has now received at least a first dose of a vaccine, but the city is hoping to bump that percentage even higher "to support a strong and robust reopening."

"I am confident that this will be our last long weekend in lockdown thanks to your efforts," Mayor John Tory said in the release.

"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please get your shot so we can bring this pandemic to an end."