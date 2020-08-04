Toronto and most of the GTA brace for severe thunderstorms as tornado watch ends

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto and parts of the GTA, and a tornado watch for the region has now ended.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Toronto to Millgrove, near Burlington, and is moving east at 65 km/h, a release sent out by the federal agency warns.

The locations affected include Burlington, Oakville, Waterdown, Downtown Toronto, Bronte Creek Provincial Park, Appleby, Trafalgar, Bronte, Clarkson, Port Credit, Lakeview, Toronto Islands, The Beaches and Scarborough Bluffs.

Tornado warnings issued earlier for Caledon, Orangeville and other parts of Southern Ontario just east of Toronto have now ended.

The Emergency Alert System has issued a severe weather warning for Southern Ontario. The heavy rain has already begun so please drive carefully. Slow down, be alert and get to your destination safely. Avoid going out this evening and continue to check for weather updates. <a href="https://t.co/rybJPMXHjT">pic.twitter.com/rybJPMXHjT</a> —@PeelPolice

The storm could bring heavy downpours, lightening and strong wind gusts which can "toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

People in these areas are being warned to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.