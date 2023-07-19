Toronto will allow drinking in 27 parks this summer. Find out where here
Pilot project to run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9 in select parks
Toronto residents will be allowed to consume alcohol in a select number of parks in the coming months after city council approved a time-limited pilot program.
The pilot project will run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9, and allow those 19 and older to drink alcohol at 27 selected parks across the city.
They include Queen's Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park and Corktown Common in downtown Toronto, with a number of parks added to the original proposed list, including east-end McCleary Park and west-end Cedarvale Park.
Municipal staff told council that drinking in parks has not been a major issue in the past three years, since the earliest stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most residents drink in parks respectfully and responsibly.
They said no tickets have been issued in 2023 for illegal drinking in parks.
City officials have said the proposed program is based on "public health guidance, public safety and operational considerations and the experiences of other Canadian cities."
The 27 parks, and wards in which they can be found, are listed below:
- Eglinton Park, Ward 8 - Eglinton-Lawrence.
- Earlscourt, Ward 9 - Davenport.
- Dufferin Grove Park, Ward 9 - Davenport.
- Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, Ward 9 - Davenport.
- Dovercourt Park, Ward 9 - Davenport.
- Roundhouse Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York.
- Trinity Bellwoods Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York.
- Christie Pits Park, Ward 11 - University-Rosedale.
- Queen's Park (110 Wellesley St W), Ward 11 - University-Rosedale.
- Sir Winston Churchill Park, Ward 12 - Toronto-St. Paul's.
- Corktown Common, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre.
- Greenwood Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth.
- McCleary Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth, 755 Lake Shore Boulevard East
- Riverdale Park East, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth.
- Withrow Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth.
- Monarch Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth.
- Oriole Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's, 201 Oriole Parkway.
- Hillcrest Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's, 950 Davenport Road.
- Cedarvale Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's, 443 Arlington Avenue.
- June Rowlands Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's, 220 Davisville Avenue.
- Skymark Park, Ward 17 - Don Valley North.
- Lee Lifeson Art Park, Ward 18 - Willowdale.
- East Toronto Athletic Field, Ward 19 - Beaches-East York.
- Milliken Park, Ward 23 - Scarborough North.
- Neilson Park – Scarborough, Ward 25 - Scarborough-Rouge Park.
- Underpass Park, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre, 29 Lower River Street.
- Morningside Park, Ward 24 - Scarborough-Guildwood, 390 Morningside Avenue.
