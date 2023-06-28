Wildfire smoke bringing 'high levels' of air pollution to Toronto, weather agency says

A special air quality statement for the Toronto area remains effect Wednesday morning after Environment Canada advised high levels of air pollution will develop and continue throughout this week.

Smoke plumes from fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into moved into the area, "resulting in deteriorated air quality," it said.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," the federal weather agency said.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday morning, it said Tuesday.

The air quality statement marks another week where wildfire smoke will pollute Toronto's air. The city was last issued a poor air quality statement just over a week ago, and experienced days of smoky air earlier in the month.

On Wednesday, Toronto's air quality is predicted to reach a nine on the 10-point Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) scale, which measures air quality based on how it will impact health. A nine indicates a high level of risk, which encourages those considered at risk to consider cutting back on or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if they are experiencing symptoms.

People at risk include seniors, infants, children, pregnant people, those who work outside or engaging in strenuous outdoor activities, and people with chronic health problems such as cancer or diabetes.

Those who are not considered high risk should also consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

In an email to CBC Toronto, a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson said principals will monitor the AQHI throughout the school day to determine if recess will be outdoors or indoors.

"Students who wish to stay inside and/or are experiencing symptoms will be accommodated," TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said Wednesday.