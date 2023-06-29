After some relief from wildfire smoke, air quality in Toronto forecast to deteriorate again

Smoke plumes from forest fires in northern Ontario and Quebec will likely bring high levels of air pollution back to Toronto Thursday and into Friday, according to Environment Canada.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations," a special air quality statement says.

Thursday morning brought some relief after heavy smoke conditions settled on Toronto Wednesday. At one point Wednesday, Toronto's air quality was ranked worst among major cities of the world, according to air quality tracker IQAir.

By this morning, though, Toronto had fallen to number 84 on the list maintained by IQAir.

But the situation is expected to deteriorate once again, Environment Canada says.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour," the statement says.

The city was last under a special weather statement for poor air quality slightly over a week ago and it experienced days of smoky air earlier in the month.

'Moderate risk' from poor air quality likely

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) used in Canada reflects current knowledge of the health effects associated with air pollution and measures on a scale of 10.

Thursday morning, Toronto's air quality was 2, which is classified as "low risk." It is expected to reach 6, or the high end of "moderate risk," by the afternoon and on Friday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) used in the U.S., meanwhile, is based on air quality standards and is measured on a scale of 0 to 500. The higher the value, the greater the level of air pollution.

Toronto's value was around 20 Thursday morning, according to IQAir, which it lists as "good."

As conditions get worse, Environment Canada recommends to stop or reduce activity if you feel unwell and to consider wearing a "well-fitted respirator type mask" such as an N-95 if you need to be outside.

Residents with HVAC systems in their homes are encouraged to use the highest-rated air filter for their system and set the fan to recirculate air constantly.