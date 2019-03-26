Toronto honours UN's Decade for People of African Descent - even though it's almost half over

It may be nearly half over, but the City of Toronto on Monday commemorated the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent.

The 10-year period began in 2015 — but for over four years, it hadn't been marked by the city.

A group of black activists sought to remedy that on March 25 — the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

"Anti-black racism is embedded in the very system, in the very fibre of Canada," said organizer Aina-Nia Ayo'dele Grant, manager of Confront Anti-Black Racism.

"Black people are still being treated as other and not just other but as though there's a deficiency."

But while the commemoration came several years late, said Grant, its goals remain as timely as ever. In particular, she says, the group wants Torontonians to know the specific roles that people of African descent played in building the city, citing the history of black-run businesses that existed on King Street, for example.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> officially recognizes the International Decade for People of African Descent and encourages public and private sectors to incorporate the goals of the Decade – recognition, justice and development – into long-term strategic planning and transform everyday practices. <a href="https://t.co/hPGNqqwO7n">pic.twitter.com/hPGNqqwO7n</a> —@cityoftoronto

"All three levels of government have to take the lead on raising awareness of the contributions that people of African heritage have made to Western civilization, let alone the settlement of Canada," University of Toronto English professor George Elliott Clarke said.

'Distinct group whose human rights must be promoted'

Beyond that, said Clarke, the event was also an opportunity to bring to the fore the case for reparations for the families of those enslaved.

"People of African heritage should enjoy some monetary return on the labour that was extracted from our ancestors in order to make North America and Western Europe the wealthy states that they are," he said.

But for those who might believe days like March 25 are of concern to people of African descent only, Clarke argues, liberation movements of all stripes owe some part of their success to the struggle of black people.

He cites the fight for the equality of women and the struggle for LGBT rights.

Fundamentally, "in proclaiming this Decade, the City joins the global community in recognizing that people of African descent represent a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected," the city said in a release.

Mayor John Tory also spoke at the event, apparently making reference to what, over the weekend, he referred to as the "tactics of white supremacists planning to demonstrate and disrupt.

I strongly condemn the ideology & tactics of white supremacists planning to demonstrate & disrupt today in our city. There is no place for them in our Toronto. I’ve spoken to Chief <a href="https://twitter.com/marksaunderstps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marksaunderstps</a>. He assures me police are aware of event & plans are in place to deal with it. —@JohnTory On Saturday, a far-right anti-Muslim group faced off against a group of counter-protesters at Nathan Phillips Square, separated from one another by police.

"There were events that happened as recently, I think we all know, as this weekend that probably tell us that it's never an unsuitable day to step forward and recognize the objectives [of this day]," he said.

"We saw it again this weekend and it's fortunately only a flicker of people who come forward to try to divide us and take us in the opposite direction of all the work that's being done by the this team in the anti-black racism unit."