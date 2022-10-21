Sections of Adelaide Street to be reduced to single lane as city carries out major construction work

Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street should brace for some disruption, including a single lane with shared traffic and partial intersection closures, as the city carries out major construction work.

The City of Toronto will be undertaking the project in sections spanning from Bathurst Street to Parliament Street, according to a news release.

The work — which the city says it expects to complete in spring 2023 — is to upgrade critical water, road and cycling infrastructure, as well as to reinstate TTC streetcar tracks in advance of Ontario Line construction.

The city says it will do the construction in phases, with traffic restrictions commencing as follows:

On Monday, Oct. 24, there may be some localized closures on Adelaide Street in sections from Duncan Street to Bay Street to prepare for the work to begin.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25, Adelaide Street from Duncan Street to Bay Street will be reduced to one shared lane for vehicles and cyclists. There will be a partial intersection closure on Adelaide Street at Simcoe Street, with no through traffic south of Adelaide Street. Construction on the stretch between Duncan Street and York Street is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 27, the intersection of Adelaide Street and University Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Anticipated completion of this work is before Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Beginning the week of Monday, Nov. 7, Adelaide Street from Widmer Street to Duncan Street will be reduced to one shared lane. Adelaide Street will have partial intersection closures at John and Duncan Streets with no through traffic south of Adelaide Street.

Once work on Adelaide Street from Duncan Street to York Street is complete, Adelaide from Spadina Avenue to Widmer Street will be reduced to one shared lane and there will be partial intersection closures at Peter and Widmer streets with no through traffic south of Adelaide and no access to Charlotte Street from Adelaide.

Adelaide from Bay Street to Victoria Street will also be reduced to one shared lane for water main replacement and upgrades to cycling infrastructure. The city will share timing details of this work once they're confirmed.

The city says the work, undertaken in coordination with the TTC and Metrolinx, bundles several construction needs on Adelaide Street into one project to complete the work as quickly as possible and minimize prolonged disruption.

Local businesses will be open as usual and the city says it will maintain pedestrian access to businesses around the site.

The city is urging drivers to avoid the area unless they're travelling to a destination on Adelaide Street.

The city is also advising motorists to plan their travel in advance, expect delays, consider taking public transit and obey signs around work zones for the safety of the work crews.