Toronto's most popular ActiveTO route is back this weekend — just in time for warm weather

ActiveTO's most popular route — Lake Shore Boulevard West — is back this weekend just in time for what looks like a warm and mostly sunny weekend.

City statistics show some 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians per day took advantage of the wide open section of road (from Stadium Road in the east to Windermere Avenue in the west) on days when it didn't rain heavily last year.

However, a major road reconstruction at the juncture of King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles means ActiveTO won't be happening only occasional weekends on the western roadway this summer.

Here are the other ActiveTO routes closed to cars and some recommendations if you're looking to stretch out your trip:

The roads through High Park — The park is easily accessible from Lake Shore West via Colborne Lodge Road — warning to cyclists: there's a steep hill to climb if you're trying to get to the centre of the park.

— The park is easily accessible from Lake Shore West via Colborne Lodge Road — warning to cyclists: there's a steep hill to climb if you're trying to get to the centre of the park. Bayview Avenue, between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road — this short section on Bayview connects to the Don Valley trail, which you can ride north or south on.

— this short section on Bayview connects to the Don Valley trail, which you can ride north or south on. Lake Shore Boulevard East in the eastbound lanes between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue — in the east, this section connects to Woodbine Beach, while you can also walk, run or ride out to the Leslie Street Spit or Cherry Beach if you go south on Leslie.

If you are out riding, remember that people move at all different speeds and last year there were plenty of children and novice cyclists, as well, so check your speed, try to hold a consistent line and communicate if you're going to pass.

The roads will be open to bikes from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 9 p.m. on Sunday. You can find maps in the tweet below:

Parts of major roads will be open for people to exercise from Sat at 6am until Sun at 9pm:<br>⚠️Lake Shore Blvd W (Windermere Av to Stadium Rd)<br>⚠️Lake Shore Blvd E (Leslie St to Woodbine Av)<br>⚠️Bayview Ave (Front St E to Rosedale Valley Rd) <a href="https://t.co/4yyQaifc1I">https://t.co/4yyQaifc1I</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ActiveTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ActiveTO</a> 🚴‍♂️🚶‍♀️🚧 <a href="https://t.co/svKxrwjag8">pic.twitter.com/svKxrwjag8</a> —@TO_Transport

That weather is looking pretty nice

Environment Canada says Saturday's high will reach 21 C, although that will come along with a 30 per cent chance of showers. On Sunday, the predicted high is 18 C with a nice mix of sun and cloud.

Ontario has extended its stay-at-home order, but remember that doesn't apply to getting out for some exercise. Health officials are urging people to only gather, however, with those in their immediate family.

Smiling and dinging your bike bell, though? Perfectly healthy.