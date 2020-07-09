Toronto police say 3 men charged in death of woman, 38, in March

Toronto police say three men are now charged with killing a 38-year-old woman in Scarborough in March.

In a news release on Wednesday, police say two men have been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder each in the shooting death of Theepa Seevaratnam of Toronto.

Seevaratnam is Toronto's 13th homicide victim of the year.

One of the accused, 27, is from Oshawa, while the other, 42, is from Toronto. The Oshawa man appeared in court on Tuesday, while the Toronto man appeared in court on Wednesday.

On March 13 at 9:55 a.m., police said they received a call for unknown trouble in the area of Brimley Road and Pitfield Road, south of Sheppard Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics took both women to a local trauma centre, where Seevaratnam was pronounced dead. The other woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said another man, 28, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the case on March 30.

His charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder when he appears in court on Thursday, police said.