Torontonians break record for most early ballots cast in single day since amalgamation

Toronto saw the most voters in a single day of advance voting since the city's amalgamation, with more than 38,000 voters casting ballots for a new mayor.

In a news release Wednesday, the City of Toronto said 38,621 voters went to the polls on Tuesday — the last day of advance voting — marking the largest turnout since 1998.

Overall, 129,745 voters cast their ballot during the six-day advance voting period, which started last Thursday. The results signal an almost 12 per cent jump compared to October's general municipal election.

In that election, the city says 115,911 people voted over an eight-day advance voting period .

The results mark a voter turnout jump for the first time in almost a decade. Last year, advance voter turnout fell by almost seven per cent from 2018, and almost 30 per cent from 2014's record turnout.

Toronto's mayoral byelection has featured multiple debates so far on hot-key issues including affordability, housing, transit and public safety.

Toronto voters will choose a new mayor from 102 candidates on June 26. The city says 1,445 voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information on how to vote can be found the city website here.