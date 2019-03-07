Council approves Toronto's operating budget for 2019

Toronto city council approved its 2019 budget on Thursday, promising residents will have more recreation spaces for families, more youth hubs, more police officers, and more improvements to TTC service.

The $13.47-billion operating budget, hailed as "responsible" by Mayor John Tory, passed by a vote of 22-4.

Here's how the vote broke down:

Toronto city council approved its 2019 budget by a vote of 22-4. (Toronto City Council)

Tory said the budget preserves and invests in city services, including the TTC, Toronto Police Service and Toronto Public Library, while keeping the property tax increase at the rate of inflation.

"Overall the 2019 budget tax increase in 1.8 per cent. There is a 3.58 per cent increase for residential properties," says a news release from the city. That means taxes on the average house in Toronto will go up by $104.

Council voted down several attempts to raise property taxes above the rate of inflation or add new taxes.

"When you look at the commitment the budget does make to significant increases or to significant maintenance of funding — not cuts — and increases in many cases of these programmes ... we're spending hundreds of millions of dollars this year to help, and rightly so, people who are struggling," Tory said.

Tory pointed to investments in transit projects and housing in particular.

"I'm proud this budget includes funding to speed up work on the relief line by at least two years and to begin the Housing Now plan to build 10,000 more housing units on 11 surplus city-owned sites."