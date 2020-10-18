Toronto Western Hospital declares another COVID-19 outbreak, with 9 confirmed cases

Toronto Western Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak, with at least nine confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, University Health Network (UHN) confirmed three patients and six staff members within two different units had contracted the virus as of Friday.

"One of the units cares for patients with the virus, but these cases are possibly hospital-acquired," said UHN spokesperson Gillian Howard.

Howard said the hospital has been swabbing staff and patients in both units since Thursday.

The hospital, near Bathurst and Dundas Streets, has previously declared several other COVID-19 outbreaks, with the first on April 18, and multiple others in the weeks following.