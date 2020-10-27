Heads up, Toronto: Snow flurries might be coming your way this week

Heads up Toronto: you might be in for a flurry this week.

On Thursday evening, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of -3 C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, according to Environment Canada.

For this week's extended forecast for Toronto and its surrounding regions, check out the video below:

Check out Toronto's extended forecast for this week 1:15 CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy walks us through this week's weather forecast for Toronto and its surrounding regions. 1:15

By Halloween, temperatures are expected to increase to a high of 8 C and a low of 6 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Meanwhile, regions outside of the city — including Kingston, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes — have already reported some of their first light bouts of snow.

CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy spoke to CBC Toronto News at 6 anchor Dwight Drummond about that snowfall — you can watch her comments in the video below: