Heads up, Toronto: Snow flurries might be coming your way this week
Toronto·Video

Heads up, Toronto: Snow flurries might be coming your way this week

On Thursday evening, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of -3 C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, according to Environment Canada. 

Snow already reported in regions outside the city

CBC News ·
With fall colours lingering on trees across the city and Halloween still days away, you may have thought snow flurries wouldn't be in Toronto's forecast anytime soon. However, this week, temperatures are set to dip to a low of -3 C, with a chance of flurries. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Heads up Toronto: you might be in for a flurry this week. 

For this week's extended forecast for Toronto and its surrounding regions, check out the video below: 

Check out Toronto's extended forecast for this week

10 hours ago
1:15
CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy walks us through this week's weather forecast for Toronto and its surrounding regions. 1:15

By Halloween, temperatures are expected to increase to a high of 8 C and a low of 6 C, with a mix of sun and cloud. 

Meanwhile, regions outside of the city — including Kingston, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes — have already reported some of their first light bouts of snow. 

CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy spoke to CBC Toronto News at 6 anchor Dwight Drummond about that snowfall — you can watch her comments in the video below: 

Several regions outside Toronto see snowfall

10 hours ago
1:34
While several regions outside of Toronto have already reported snow, CBC meteorologist Colette Kennedy explains that it has been little more than a light dusting. 1:34
now