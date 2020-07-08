Tornado watch issued for Toronto area as thunderstorms roll through city

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Toronto region, as severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes head toward the city.

The federal weather agency said Wednesday it expects the storms to arrive early- to mid-afternoon.

A few thunderstorms across the city are expected to produce approximately 25 mm of rain in less than an hour.

Environment Canada is warning people to avoid driving through water on roads, and to watch out for potential washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and local street flooding.

In the event of a tornado, the agency recommends people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.