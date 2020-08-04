Tornado watch issued for Toronto and most of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the city of Toronto and parts of the GTA, including Caledon, Mississauga, Halton Hills and Brampton.

Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Newmarket are also under a tornado watch as the storm moves east.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued for Toronto and Hamilton.

Tornado warnings issued earlier for Caledon, Orangeville and other parts of Southern Ontario just east of Toronto have now ended, but a tornado watch remains in effect.

The Emergency Alert System has issued a severe weather warning for Southern Ontario. The heavy rain has already begun so please drive carefully. Slow down, be alert and get to your destination safely. Avoid going out this evening and continue to check for weather updates. <a href="https://t.co/rybJPMXHjT">pic.twitter.com/rybJPMXHjT</a> —@PeelPolice

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," a release by the federal agency said.

People in these areas are being warned to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."