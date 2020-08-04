Tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning end

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for the City of Toronto and parts of the GTA this evening has now ended, Environment Canada says.

At one time Tuesday afternoon much of the GTA was under a tornado watch.

Tornado warnings issued earlier for Caledon, Orangeville and other parts of Southern Ontario just east of Toronto have also ended.

The federal weather agency had warned that the thunderstorm could bring heavy downpours, lightening and strong wind gusts which can "toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."