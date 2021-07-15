Suspected tornado touches down in Barrie, Ont. Hail and high wind gusts damage buildings in area
Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for several regions Thursday
Homes in Barrie, Ont., were seriously damaged Thursday after a suspected tornado tore through the region.
Residents in Barrie posted photos and videos of damage from the storm. Many homes had damage to roofs, backyards and fences.
Police in Barrie, which is about 115 km north of Toronto, say they are responding to "multiple reports of damage" in the southeast part of the city.
Environment Canada had first issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before noon for Barrie, Midland, and Orillia. That was upgraded to a tornado warning by early afternoon which ended just before 3 p.m. ET.
By 3 p.m., Environment Canada issued another tornado warning for Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge and surrounding areas, but had ended it by 3:30 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m. a tornado warning is in effect for the Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes area, and has ended in other regions.
Much of southern Ontario beyond Toronto remains under a severe thunderstorm watch according to Environment Canada.
Hazards include damaging wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, nickel-sized hails, and heavy downpours.
The agency says it is continuing to monitor for possible tornadoes.
