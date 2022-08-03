Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Ont.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Ontario municipalities of Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area that is capable of bringing heavy rain. The warning, initially a tornado warning, was downgraded at 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday.

A line of severe thunderstorms has been detected from Holstein to Elmvale. It is moving east at 70 kilometres an hour.

Areas affected by the storm include Barrie, Dundalk, Shelburne, Feversham, Singhampton, Devil's Glen Provincial Park, Honeywood, Stayner, Mansfield, Wasaga Beach Provincial Park, Wasaga Beach, Angus, Elmvale, Springwater Provincial Park and South Barrie.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Rapidly rising rivers and creeks can sweep away bridges, culverts, buildings, and people. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes."