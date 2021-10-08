Top5, Toronto rapper wanted for murder, arrested in L.A., police say

A Toronto rapper wanted for months in connection with the North York killing of a 20-year-old has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Hassan Ali, better known by his moniker Top5, was arrested by Los Angeles police Thursday, Toronto police said in a news release. He is wanted in this city for first-degree murder as well as three counts of failure to comply with bail.

Ali was one of two men arrested and charged after the Jan. 31 shooting that left Hashim Omar Hashi dead.

Police previously said Hashi, described by family and friends as "humble, kind and hardworking," was shot multiple times while trying to enter a parking garage in the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area. He died at the scene.

Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, described as 'humble, kind and hardworking,' was gunned down while he was in his vehicle. (GoFundMe)

Ali was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder, two counts of failing to comply with probation, as well as three drug-related offences. However, the charges against him were upgraded in May to include first-degree murder.

He was released from custody in March and was living under house arrest with an electric ankle monitor that tracks his whereabouts, but investigators later alleged he cut off his ankle bracelet and ditched it in the city's west end.

He hadn't been seen since.

