Peel's top doctor leaving role, snags top job at College of Family Physicians of Canada

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region's medical officer of health who guided the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named the new executive director and chief executive officer of The College of Family Physicians of Canada.

Effective September, Dr. Loh will succeed Dr. Francine Lemire, who is retiring after 10 years of service as CEO, the college says.

"Loh brings with him an established track record in physician leadership, teaching, research, and administration spanning five government agencies at all three levels of government in two different provinces," the college said in a statement.

But through the COVID-19 pandemic, Loh became best known for his leadership as the Medical Officer of Health in Peel Region.

"His work with the team at Peel Public Health received national recognition for working collaboratively with the community and taking difficult, evidence-based decisions that saved lives and limited the impacts of the pandemic in one of Canada's hardest hit communities," the college said.

Amanpreet Aheer, 19, gets her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Lawrence Loh on May 16, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tweeted the city will "be forever grateful to Dr. Loh for his leadership and advice during a difficult and uncertain time in our history."

The Region of Peel also congratulated Dr. Loh, thanking him for his service.

"We want to congratulate Dr. Loh and thank him for his leadership through some of our toughest challenges," the region tweeted.

"While we will miss Dr. Loh, we're wishing him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter at the College of Family Physicians of Canada!"