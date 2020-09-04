Parents, educators share their top concerns ahead of an unprecedented back-to-school season

About two million Ontario students are about to return to school for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of a back-to-school season clouded in uncertainty, we asked our readers to share their concerns, challenges and worries about the process.

Nearly 800 people have responded to CBC Toronto's questionnaire so far, including parents, teachers and students. If you haven't filled out the survey yet, you can do so through this link.

These are the concerns most frequently mentioned so far:

Class sizes and physical distancing

Concerns about class sizes and a lack of physical distancing were far and away the top concern.

"Physical distancing has been key in keeping Ontario safe. But how can I keep 20 Grade 1 students socially and physically distanced and safe in my classroom?" asked one educator, who works at the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

Ontario's school reopening plan does not include policies to reduce class sizes. While some school boards say they intend to cut the number of students in each class, others say existing caps and averages will remain in place this year.

"My grandson is entering Grade 3 — no cap on class sizes, no masks," wrote the grandparent of a student at the Halton Catholic District School Board, where class sizes will not be lowered. "Change the requirement for masks and cap the class sizes, Mr. Ford!"

"Returning to the classroom with 26 kindergarten students is extremely concerning. Three and four year olds do not know how to 'physically' distance themselves," wrote a teacher at the Toronto District School Board

The TDSB is capping kindergarten classes at 15 students in areas deemed to be at higher risk for COVID-19, while other schools will have a cap of 26 students.

"I'm a nurse, staying home isn't an option but we worry about the class sizes," wrote another parent at the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), which is also maintaining regular class sizes.

Elementary schools in Toronto deemed to be a higher risk for COVID-19 will see reduced class sizes this September. However, many other school boards say they will maintain regular class sizes. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The mental health of returning students

Parents, educators and students expressed concerns around mental health challenges, whether students are returning to school in-person or staying at home to learn remotely.

"I fear that mental health of students and teachers is disproportionally affected and school will be a place that fosters anxiety, not learning," wrote a parent at the Halton District School Board.

Another parent at the Waterloo Region District School Board said they were struggling at "dealing with the uncertainty and anxiety of returning to school, both for the kids, six and eight, as well as us, the parents."

Mental health and well-being are described as a "core elements" of Ontario's reopening plan, and the province has announced $10 million in funding to help school boards improve their mental health supports.

Other respondents raised concerns about a lack of extra-curricular and physical education activities.

"Children sitting in classes with masks on all day. All fun aspects of the school day — gym, team sports, all tournaments, hot lunch days, bake sales, class trips — have been eliminated," wrote one parent at the Simcoe County District School Board.

While the province has ordered that activities such as field trips be cancelled, the reopening guidelines do prescribe modified protocols around health and physical education. Teachers are being asked to hold those activities outdoors as much as possible while "limiting the use of shared equipment."

A student at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School board said their biggest challenge is simply "the anxiety of getting COVID-19."

A lack of information about reopening plans

Respondents also consistently raised concerns about a lack of detailed information about reopening plans.

Parents said they were in need of more information about safety protocols, planning and even start dates. Indeed, several school boards across the province did not finalize their reopening dates until late August.

A TDSB parent blasted "the unclear policy and procedures for children going to school."

The parent continued: "We cannot see inside the school, meet any teachers, we don't even have a clear idea what the days will be like for the children going back."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has touted the province's school reopeing plan as the best in Canada. Responses to our survey suggest that many people think improvements are needed. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

A TDSB teacher who responded to the survey on Sept. 1 said they were still awaiting details about reopening.

"We all need clarity on safety protocols, planning, and implementation," the teacher wrote.

"We are in the dark about DDSB's plans," wrote a parent at the Durham District School Board.

The bursting of social bubbles

Parents and grandparents alike said they are increasingly worried about extended family members not being able to see each other once kids go back to school.

A parent at the YRDSB said their family was grappling with "an impossible decision: either we send our kid back to school and cut off contact with his grandparents, or we keep him home and cut off contact with his peers."

Other families that have multiple generations living in the same household expressed concern about exposing vulnerable seniors to children who may bring home the novel coronavirus from school.

A parent at the Simcoe County District School Board described their family's biggest challenge as "the worry that my kids may infect my parents when they go back to school but having no choice because both my husband and I need to work."

Health experts have said parents should consider separating children from grandparents in the event of a school outbreak, though some respondents suggested they would take that step as soon as kids go back to school.

Poor ventilation, aging schools

Concerns about poor ventilation were also a common theme. Public health and engineering experts have said that ventilation systems that allow more outdoor air into an enclosed space may be key in preventing outbreaks in schools.

However, many of the province's schools are decades old and lack the infrastructure to efficiently cycle fresh air into classrooms. Some parents said ventilation and air conditioning has been an ongoing concern even before the pandemic.

"My school is 60 yrs old and has a boiler and [radiators]. The windows are locked and can only open three inches," reported a teacher at the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

A TDSB teacher also warned of "poor ventilation, no air conditioning, restricted air flow through windows" in classrooms.

In August, the provincial government said it had "unlocked" $500 million to help school boards upgrade their ventilation systems by changing rules around how boards can use their reserve funds.

The province is investing an additional $50 million for ventilation upgrades, though it is not yet clear when that work will be completed, or how extensive the upgrades will be.