Tom Brazier of Tiny Tom Donuts dies at 73

Thomas Brazier, who ran Tiny Tom Donuts and delighted thousands in Toronto with his miniature fried treats, has died at age 73, the company says.

"Tom was beloved by all who were blessed to know him," said a statement on the Tiny Tom Donuts social media accounts. It did not provide a cause of death.

"He was looking forward to celebrating his 60th anniversary at the CNE and the 27th year at Canada's Wonderland this summer."

Tiny Tom Donuts are a staple of the Canadian National Exhibition, which was cancelled this summer due to COVID-19.

It will be the first time since Canada's largest fair won't go ahead since the Second World War.

It’s with great sadness that we share the passing of a beloved figure in the city of Toronto. Tom Brazier, of Tiny Tom Donuts has passed away.<br>Tom was beloved by all who were blessed to know him. He was looking forward to celebrating his 60th anniversary at the CNE and the 27th <a href="https://t.co/icX9XCluEL">pic.twitter.com/icX9XCluEL</a> —@TinyTomDonuts



Brazier was born on July 24, 1946 and died Tuesday, June 3, the statement said.



He was a "beloved figure in the city of Toronto," it continued. Brazier was born on July 24, 1946 and died Tuesday, June 3, the statement said.He was a "beloved figure in the city of Toronto," it continued.

"Tom's family would like to thank the city of Toronto for making us a part of their summer tradition every year," the statement continued.

"The Brazier family will be carrying on Tom's legacy and looks forward to serving you his famous Tiny Tom Donuts again soon."

What makes his doughnuts so good?

"I think the secret is pretty simple. They're hot and they're fresh, and they're flavourful. They melt in your mouth," Brazier told CBC's Jill Dempesy in 2017.

"And everybody likes a hot, fresh doughnut."

The company statement Wednesday contained a parting quote from Brazier:

"One dozen per bag, one flavour per dozen."