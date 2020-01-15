Toddler safe after being found wandering the streets in Oshawa

A toddler is now safe after being found wandering along a street alone in Oshawa early Wednesday morning.

The child was spotted around 3:50 a.m. by a driver near Stevenson Road North and Bond Street West, Durham Regional Police say.

The driver stopped, called 911 and stayed with the child until police arrived.

Officers then took the child to a nearby police station where they determined the child was healthy.

After canvassing the area, a parent was found and is now heading to the station to be interviewed by police.

Police would only say the child was a toddler, but would not confirm the exact age or gender of the child.