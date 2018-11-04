Toddler dies after accident in Markham home

A two-year-old boy is dead after being injured by a piece of furniture in Markham, York Regional Police say.

Police were notified of the incident, which took place at a home in the area of Kennedy and Denison roads, shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The child was transported to Sick Kids Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police say that the death appears to be accidental and that there is nothing that investigators have learned so far that indicates that it's suspicious.